ZEANDALE, Kan. (KSNT) – Traffic is being diverted east of Zeandale after a report of multiple accidents on ice-covered roads as of 8:30 Monday morning.

Residents are being asked to avoid K18 westbound at 56th Avenue as it is shut down due to the accidents.

Authorities are asking motorists to drive carefully on bridges and around curves as a thin sheet of ice has built up on the road.

There is no information on injuries or when the road will reopen.