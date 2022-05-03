GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Geary County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released the identity of a suspected drowning victim at Milford Lake.

Jesse Paul Sockness of Lawrence went missing in the water on April 30 according to the Geary County Sheriff’s Office. They say Sockness and his girlfriend were floating in a makeshift vessel made from a barrel when he jumped into the water to swim for help. He has not been seen since.

Members of the Geary County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit, Wildlife and Parks/Milford State Park and Wild Life and Parks Law Enforcement Division went into the reservoir on Tuesday to resume searching for Sockness. The areas where he was last seen and where the makeshift boat was found have been thoroughly searched.

The Geary County Sheriff/Junction City Fire Department Dive Team conducted several large grid searches of the water. The sheriff’s office said they will continue to search the area in the coming days by land and water and will conduct multiple searches each day and night.