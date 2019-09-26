If you aren’t registered to vote, here is how to do so

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – With the presidential elections holding the nation’s attention, KSNT wants to remind you how to participate in your local elections.

The local elections take place this November and people in both Riley and Shawnee Counties will be voting on City leaders and school board members.

If you are not already, you can register to vote by clicking on this link. The last day to register to vote in Kansas is October 15.

To check to see if you are registered to vote, to find your local polling place, and to view the status of your ballot, click here.

Some important dates to remember are the following:

OCTOBER

Tuesday, October 15 – Last day to register to vote for the General Election.

Wednesday, October 16 – The first day advance ballots are mailed and in-person advance voting may begin. Contact your county election office to find out when and where.

Tuesday, October 29 – Deadline for voters to apply for advance ballots to be mailed for the general election.

NOVEMBER

Monday, November 4 – 12:00 pm deadline to cast advance ballots in person at the county election office.

Tuesday, November 5 (GENERAL ELECTION) – Advance ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received in the county election office no later than three days after the election. Advance ballots may be hand-delivered to the county election office or to any polling place within the county by close of polls.

If you have questions, call toll-free at 1-800-262-VOTE (8683).