TOPEKA (KSNT) – An increase in dumping throughout the city could be a bigger problem if it turns into a rodent problem, interim Topeka City Manager Bill Cochran said when he appeared on KSNT 27 News Monday morning.

Cochran said the city has seen an increase in illegal dumping lately, including furniture, mattresses and bags of garbage. Cochran encouraged residents to contact the city to find other avenues for disposing of trash.

The interim city manager also said the search continues for a permanent city manager and soon the city will feature an online survey for residents to take part in if they would like to be a part of the process.

Cochran will be leaving for Arkansas soon to connect with counterparts after a two-year pandemic hiatus, to explore what is working in other towns and to share Topeka’s success stories.