SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – One person was injured after a motorist attempted to complete an illegal U-turn on K4 Highway, according to a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP).

A crash report from the KHP states that two vehicles were involved in a wreck at 12:56 p.m. on April 7 near where K4 Hwy and U.S. 24 Highway meet in Shawnee County. A Chevy Silverado was traveling south on K4 from eastbound U.S. 24 while another vehicle, a Honda Accord, was driving south on K4 from westbound U.S. 24.

The Chevy tried to make a U-turn on K4 and was t-boned by the Honda, according to the KHP. Both vehicles came to a stop on the road.

The 64-year-old man driving the Chevy was listed as being uninjured while the 27-year-old man driving the Honda was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. Both individuals were wearing seat belts during the crash.