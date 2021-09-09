Illness forces shutdown of Burlington school district

Cameron County, on the Gulf Coast of Texas and bordering Mexico, has seen a dramatic uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases among unaccompanied migrant children held in detention facilities in the county. (file/MGN photo)

BURLINGTON (KSNT) – Burlington High School (USD 244) will close school until next Tuesday, Sept. 14 because of a “sudden spike in absences from illness.”

According to Superintendent Craig Marshall the absence rate went from 1.8% illness to over 11% on Wednesday, Sept. 8. “With that said, we will close Burlington High School for student learning until Tuesday, Sept. 14.

Monday, Sept. 13 has already been scheduled as an Inservice Day district-wide.” Marshall said.

Students will miss two days of in-person learning.

According to the school’s Facebook page, “Burlington High School will not have any sports or school activities from now through Monday, Sept. 13. Teams will be allowed to practice on Monday, Sept. 13, and coaches will be in contact with their teams.”