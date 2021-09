TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Big Boy Steam Engine #4014 is making a return trip through Topeka after stopping on Aug. 9 as part of its Great Overland Station 10-state tour across the country.

The historic train will arrive at the Great Overland Station at 701 N. Kansas Ave., at 11:45 a.m. and depart at 12:30 p.m.

UP Big Boy Steam Locomotive #up4014 Moving W near GRANTVILLE, KS at 11:24 AM CDT on Thursday 9/02. Track at https://t.co/f1DIOnLJFz — UP Steam (@UP_Steam) September 2, 2021

You can track The Big Boy 2021 Tour here.