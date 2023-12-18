TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka dad is desperately searching for answers after his son was struck by a passing vehicle in the early morning hours on Monday.

KSNT 27 News spoke with Shawn Ward who said his son, 20-year-old Gustavo Ward, was injured around 7 a.m. on Dec. 18 after a truck hit him from behind while we was walking towards a bus stop near the intersection of SE Sixth Street and SE Rice Road. Shawn said his son was hit by the truck’s side mirror in the back of the head, knocking him to the ground.

“I was just walking up the road to the bus stop to go to work,” Gustavo said. “I was just walking, minding my own business. Next thing I know, I hear a car coming.”

Gustavo was left with injuries to his head and one of his arms in the aftermath. The truck driver left the scene, leaving Gustavo’s family with questions as to why the incident happened in the first place.

“I’m angry,” Shawn said. “I’m scared for my son. I have contacted the city and asked them to patrol the area.”

Shawn said firefighters from a nearby fire station were the first to show up to help Gustavo who was treated for his injuries with more help coming from American Medical Response (AMR). City of Topeka spokeswoman Rosie Nichols confirmed police responded to the incident at 7:15 a.m. in the 500 block of SE Rice Road on a report of a hit-and-run.

Gustavo was walking alongside the road when the incident happened as there are no sidewalks on Rice Road leading up to the intersection of SE Sixth Street and SE Rice Road. Walking along the road where no sidewalk exists is legal, according to pedestrian statutes from the Kansas Department of Transportation. Speeding cars through this area has been a constant complaint to the city from Shawn as he said he has expressed concerns in the past about this issue.

“I want to find the person who did this to me and ask them why they didn’t stop and help me up,” Gustavo said.

Shawn said his son usually walks to the bus stop so he can get to his job. A lack of any cameras in the area has led him to be doubtful over whether anything will ever be done about the hit-and-run that hurt his son. He has taken to social media following the incident asking that anyone with any information on the incident share what they know.

If you have any information related to this incident, you can send an email to telltpd@topeka.org or call 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can be made to Shawnee County Crime Stoppers by calling 785-234-0007 or clicking here.

For more crime news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts.