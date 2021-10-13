‘I’m scared I won’t be able to fully care for them like I used to,’ Topeka mother shot by BB gun recalls experience

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka woman is facing the unimaginable. It’s not because of what she saw inside local haunted houses, but what happened to her after she walked out.

Alena and Chris Wash were finishing up visiting haunted houses with their eighth-grade son when the unthinkable happened. Topeka police officers were called to Southeast Indiana Avenue and Southeast 21st Street around 11:45 p.m. Saturday. They said someone shot a woman with a BB gun.

The bullet hit Alena in the right eye. The family rushed to the emergency room, where Alena was then taken by air ambulance to a Kansas City hospital. According to Chris, she was taken in for surgery around 6 a.m. Sunday, where doctors put microscopic stitches in her eye – but were unable to remove the bullet.

“As of right now, it’s doubtful that vision will return in that eye,” Mr. Wash said.

Before being hit, Alena was able to identify the car the bullet came from. She said the vehicle was an older model Sedan. It was light blue, and the bottom part looked gray as if sandpaper had been used to repaint it.

The Topeka Police Department said it doesn’t have any leads on who shot her. They need someone to come forward with video or information to help get them going.

“We’re just asking for the community’s help to be able to bring that suspect to justice,” Mr. Wash said.

For now, the family is working to adjust to Alena’s injuries.

“I have three kids and now I’m scared I won’t be able to fully care for them like I used to,” Mrs. Wash said. “It’s just not fair. I was just taking my kid out for a good time.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Topeka police or call Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.