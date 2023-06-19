TOPEKA (KSNT) – The owner of a classic Topeka bar and grill made famous locally for its massive burgers is set to undergo a few changes as its owner gets ready to embrace retirement.

KSNT 27 News spoke with Topeka native Debbie Harrod, owner of Speck’s Bar & Grill, who said she sold her bar recently and will retire on June 28.

“Because I will be 65 in November and it’s time,” Harrod said. “I’ll miss everything but I’m sick of employees, or rather, the lack of help. A lot of times I do doubles and I’m tired.”

Harrod said she plans on spending more time with her pets, grandchildren and great-grandchildren once she retires. She also plans to delve into hobbies like golfing, traveling and putting her boat out on local lakes.

“It’s been my life forever but I’m ready,” Harrod said. “I’ve made lots and lots of good friends, and that’s the hard part. But at 65, it’s time to retire.”

Harrod said her dad started the bar and grill in 1957. She bought the place from her dad in 1988 and has been managing it ever since while taking occasional breaks here and there. While she went to school to learn about horticulture, Harrod said her passion lay with her father’s line of work.

“I always loved the bar,” Harrod said.

Harrod chose not to reveal the new owners yet but promised that they would keep Speck’s the same as it is currently. To learn more about Speck’s, you can visit it at 2105 SW Mission Ave. in Topeka or check out their Facebook.