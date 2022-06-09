ST. MARYS (KSNT) – Progress is being made at the Immaculata in St. Marys and, once it is completed, it will be the largest Catholic Church in Kansas.

The first stone support column inside the church was recently finished. It was made in Turkey out of Casablanca limestone. There will be 62 in total once everything is set in place.

Father Patrick Rutledge says there has been a lot of energy poured into this project so far. St. Mary’s parishioners and the society of St. Pius the Tenth helped with the funding and there’s a pretty good reason behind all their support.

“Because the founder of our order, Archbishop Lefebvre, made rebuilding his church such a big deal when he was still living, I think a lot of people have stepped up to say ‘well that’s an important project for him’ and so they want to help us rebuild it as well,” Rutledge said.

The project has been about 40 years in the making after the original Immaculata burned down in the 1970s. The contractors are making lots of progress very quickly and Rutledge says the hope is to get everything done by March 2023, just in time for Easter celebrations.