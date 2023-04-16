ST MARYS (KSNT) – With the churches grand opening in sight, many in St. Marys are excited to continue worshiping in a new building.

The $40 million project began back in 2020.

As a thank you for their hard work, the church invited those involved with construction to bring their families for an early tour. One architect says he’s looking forward to seeing the church full on its first day.

“Being able to sit there among the faithful and look around and look at the expressions of awe and joy that I expect to see on their faces,” Principal Architect David Heit said. “Being able to participate in the mass with them on that special day.”

Most of the church was open for people to look around, including one of the bell towers which rung throughout the afternoon.

The Consecration for the church is May 3, and will then open to the public.