SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT)- The deadline to register to vote is quickly approaching for the upcoming general election on Nov. 7.

Anyone who has not registered yet this year has until Tuesday, Oct. 17 at midnight to do so. Voters are encouraged to turn in their registration at the election office by going to 3420 SW Van Buren. People can also register online if they are unable to turn in registrations in person. If you would like to register online right now, click here.

Absentee ballots will be mailed out on Oct. 18 and voters will have until Oct. 31 to turn in the absentee ballot application. The election office recommends people turn in the ballot, whether it be by mail or in person as soon as possible so it’s returned to the office in time.

Furthermore, Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell explained some changes coming to early voting at the election office. (See image listed below.)

Commissioner Howell explained that they hope the changes will make the early voting process more efficient for people in the community.

In addition to explaining changes, Commissioner Howell said there is a public test of the election tabulation machines at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 31. Anyone in the community can attend to learn how results are calculated and confirmed.

For more details regarding the general election, click here or watch the full interview above.

