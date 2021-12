TOPEKA (KSNT) – The deadline to pay for taxes and delinquent tax years is Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.

To pay your taxes, go to https://ikan.ks.gov/. They can be paid by mail, drop box, online or in person.

To avoid interest, tax payments being sent through the mail must be postmarked on or before Dec. 20, 2021. Taxes will become due in full if they are not paid by the Monday due-date.