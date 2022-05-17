TOPEKA (KSNT) – Are you starving for some laughs? Well this new concert coming soon to the Topeka Performing Arts Center may be for you.

The cast of the Emmy-nominated TV show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” have announced they will embark on a new improv tour going by the name “WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY?” The show is set to arrive at TPAC on Oct. 21, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

The show is being hailed as 90 minutes of improvised comedy and song all based on audience suggestions. Cast members Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, Ryan Stiles and Joel Murray will be on stage for the performance to turn the audience suggestions into witty humor. If you’re lucky, you may be asked to come on stage during the event to participate.

Gags, one-liners, hilarious games and songs will all be part of the night’s antics and made up on the spot by the cast members.

According to flyer advertising the performance: “The teamwork and trust that it takes to perform a show with no script is apparent, but when the best of the best do it, they do it effortlessly. Watch them build entire scenes, characters, and storylines right before your eyes as they take you on a white-knuckle ride through endless chuckles.”

All age groups are welcome for WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m. and can be bought from the TPAC box office or online here.