TOPEKA (KSNT) – Local park officials say the Lake Shawnee campground improvement efforts are over.

Mike McLaughlin with Shawnee County Parks and Recreation said the improved campground area at Lake Shawnee now features 49 campsites with 12 pull-through sites to accommodate larger RVs. Three tent sites in the area have also seen significant improvements. Water, electric and plumbing are on-hand at each improved campsite.

McLaughlin said the improvements were made possible through $2.4 million in ARPA funds. Parks and Rec added more than $300,000 from the campground revolving fund for a total project cost of around $2.8 million.

Campers who had reserved sites in the original campground area had the first chance to reserve a campsite in the improved area starting at noon on June 30, according to McLaughlin. Reservations are now open to the public. The campground is also now home to 114 campsites, restrooms, a laundry, showers, a swim beach, playground and picnic shelter.