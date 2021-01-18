Inactive World War II practice bomb finds new home in local museum

ONAGA, Kan. (KSNT) – An inactive World War II bomb that was used nearly 50 years ago was recently discovered in a nearby pasture in the town of Onaga.

The historic artifact was found several years ago and transported to Fort Riley in 2020.



Military personnel at Fort Riley were able to confirm the practice bomb was indeed inactive before moving it to its new home at the Onaga Historical Society and Museum Monday afternoon.

During World War II, the town had a practice bombing range about 10 miles to its south to train for the war. The bombs that were used for the training exercises were all inert and inactive at the time.

“It was on land that would be land of our relatives, our ancestors,” said Debbie Berges, the president of the Historical Society. “And then when you think of all the people from Onaga that served in world war two it’s kind of a symbol of the history of the area and so it’s exciting for us to have that in our museum.”

Volunteers at the museum hope that the unique historical link to the past will encourage people to come visit the town and tour the museum.