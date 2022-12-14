TOPEKA (KSNT) – An incentive agreement approved Wednesday for the expansion of a local Topeka business is projected to create an economic impact in the millions of dollars.

The Topeka and Shawnee County’s Joint Economic Development Organization (JEDO) board approved the agreement to help the Torgeson Electric Company. This company is employee-owned and based out of the capital city. It offers a variety of electrical services for the commercial, industrial, civil and residential sectors.

“We are excited about this investment in our local economy and our ability to increase our overall capabilities,” said Jason Mack, president of Torgeson Electric Company. “This expansion will allow us to grow our talented roster of employee owners, as we continue to promote electrical education, training, and career development. We would like to thank JEDO and the Greater Topeka Partnership for their support of our company and our industry.”

The expansion, which has been referred to as “Project Bolt” in the past, is projected to bring an estimated impact locally of $156 million over the next decade with Torgeson expected to make a $7 million capital investment. The expansion will create up to 44 new full-time jobs with an average salary of $40,000, including benefits. The performance-based JEDO incentive for this project is up to $268,000, resulting in a 322% return on investment.

“I’m pleased to see another local company expanding here at home,” said Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla. “Torgeson Electric does great work. Their expansion and the local economic impact resulting from it are a big deal, as are the dozens of new jobs being created thanks to JEDO’s support.”

Torgeson Electric Company is located at 3545 SW 6th Ave. They offer a variety of industrial, commercial and residential services. To find out more about Torgeson, click here.