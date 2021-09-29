Incident on I-70 westbound impacts traffic

KSNT News
by: Michael Dakota
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is reporting an “incident” on I-70 just west of the 4th Street exit.
Incident on I-70 westbound just west of the 4th Street exit.@Topekafire | @Topeka_Police | @kshighwaypatrol pic.twitter.com/1G1EnC2PZs— Shawnee Co. Sheriff (@ShawneeSheriff) September 29, 2021
This is a developing story. KSNT has a reporter on the way.