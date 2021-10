TOPEKA (KSNT) – An incident on southbound 75 just before the Westgate Bridge is caused delays for motorists trying to get into Topeka Thursday morning. A KSNT reporter on the scene said traffic began to flow normally around 8:50 a.m.

The Abby Westgate Memorial Bridge crosses the Kansas River in Topeka.

Shawnee County Dispatch confirmed there was an incident and an officer had responded and reported four vehicles were pulled over.

The details are not clear, but there is a backup coming into Topeka this morning.

This is a developing story.