TOPEKA (KSNT) – 27 News has identified inconsistencies regarding a recent report regarding crime statistics in the city.

The information in our initial report was based on a real estate data website called NeighborhoodScout, which claims Topeka is among the most dangerous cities in the country.

The information is inconsistent with a January report, in which the city’s police chief said the “capital city crime statistics are outstanding” and decreased 25% in 2021.

The information is also inconsistent with a separate report by the real estate site that does not include Topeka in its list of the most dangerous cities in 2022.

We have reached out to NeighborhoodScout for more information about the inconsistency in its website data, but have not heard back.

A Topeka city spokeswoman said the city will be releasing a fresh batch of crime statistics next week.