RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Motorists traveling through Kansas will need to be on their best roadway behavior as there will be an increased police presence throughout the state due to a statewide campaign.

According to the Riley County Police Department, the RCPD will join 160 other law enforcement agencies in their task to vigorously enforce Kansas occupant restraint and other traffic laws as part of the 2022 Kansas Click It or Ticket campaign. This period of increased police activity will last from May 22 to June 4.

This campaign aims to reduce the number of preventable deaths and injuries that occur when unbelted motorists and passengers are involved in traffic crashes. Motorists will be met with additional enforcement of both the Kansas Safety Belt Use Act and the Kansas Child Passenger Safety Act. These statutes require that all vehicle occupants must be appropriately restrained.

To learn more about the Kansas Safety Belt Use Act and the Kansas Child Passenger Safety Act, click here.