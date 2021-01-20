Increased police presence at Kansas State Capitol ahead of Biden inauguration

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – There will be an increased police presence at the the Kansas State Capitol over the next few day, according to Kansas Highway Patrol.

This comes after the FBI, earlier this week, sent out a bulletin warning of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals and in Washington in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s Inauguration.

Kansas Highway Patrol Lt. Candice Breshears said they are monitoring the situation, collecting intel and planning accordingly.

“We have an increased presence in and around the capitol today and in the following days,” Breshears said. “We’ll continue to work with our state, federal and local partners to make sure everyone is safe in the area.”

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Monday that state offices in and around the Capitol will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday. The Capitol has been closed to the public since the legislature went into session last week.