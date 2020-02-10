TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Increasing industry prices has Shawnee County Public Works concerned about the number of projects they will be able to complete.

The department says the amount of public projects around the city is at an all-time high.

Because there is a limited number of qualified contractors taking on these projects, their prices have gone up. Some of which, they can’t afford.

Public Works says it’s also seen a 40% drop in the money it’s received from KDOT since 2016.

The Federal funding helps the department complete projects like bridge and street repairs in Topeka.

“They keep going down, down, down,” Curt Niehaus, Director of Shawnee County Public Works, said. “So these are all things that are conspiring to lower our ability to get a number of our projects complete.”

Niehaus says his department has already had to restructure some of its 2020 project plans to fit into their budget.