Indictment: Kansas man planted poppies in effort to make heroin

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Kansas man was charged today with growing thousands of poppy plants at his home in Clay County, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

43-year-old Matthew Pfeiffer of Morganville — north of Salina — is charged with one count of attempting to make opium, one count of manufacturing thebaine (a constituent of opium) and one count of using a telephone for drug trafficking.

The indictment alleges that the investigation began when the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Riley County Police Department received information that Pfeiffer was growing poppies and planning to manufacture heroin. On June 4, law enforcement officers served a search warrant at Pfeiffer’s home, where they seized more than 4,000 poppy plants.

If convicted, Pfeiffer could face a penalty of up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $1 million on the charges of attempting to manufacture controlled substances, and up to four years and a fine up to $250,000 on the telephone count.

Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com. We value your input.