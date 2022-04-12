TOPEKA (KSNT)— Indigenous Family Night was just kicking off when the pandemic hit Topeka, putting it on hold for a while.

But now, the event is back starting tonight, April 12th, at 5:30 p.m.

Indigenous families from across the 501 districts are invited out to Jardine Middle School to celebrate by playing games, practicing traditional dance and artwork, eating food, and learning more about the future.

Returning students are coming to speak to students from across the district about their experiences, as well as colleges like KU will be in attendance to help answer any questions families and kids might have.

“They are so excited to be a part of this, a lot of them started coming to our camps when they were in kindergarten, so now they are in fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth grade, some are even in high school,” the district coordinator Yale Taylor said. “And just to get to see some old friends and adults that they get to work with they are just happy to be involved.”

The event runs until 6:30 p.m. and is only for Indigenous families who have children attending Topeka Public Schools.