Indoor air quality company moves into the region, creating more jobs

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A production facility in Northeast Kansas is now home to an indoor air quality company that is expected to bring several new jobs to the area. The company, “EnviroKlenz”, will reside in a 50,000 square foot facility located in Topeka.

The facility includes state-of-the-art technology and equipment that will allow for continued research into improving current air purification systems. Some of that technology includes new laboratory equipment for inorganic material research, production scale-up and a dedicated environmental chamber.

The production facility also immediately brought 35 new jobs to the region and is expected to create at least 30 more. The company says with the onset of the pandemic, interest in air quality really took off and they needed to rapidly expand.

“You know, we’re making an investment into the community, bringing more jobs, hiring- creating positions and bringing in people,” said Kyle Knappenberger, director of application development. “We’re wanting to continue to innovate hopefully that kind of attracts some really talented people to the area that wants to work for a growing company.”

Knappenberger says portions of the technology behind their air purifiers were actually developed at K-State in which the parent corporation, Timilon, then acquired a number of years ago. He also said several of the staff members within the company have ties or connections that lead back to the region.