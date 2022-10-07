45th Street’s owner, Tanya Hines announced that the bar would be closed while the restaurant remains open for carryout only.

The owner of the 45th Street Bar in South Topeka, Tanya Hines, announced via social media on Thursday, Oct. 6 that the bar and in-house dining would be closed. She told customers she made the decision because she believes several recent crimes at the business have hurt its reputation.

The bar and grill has only been open for a little over three years, having first opened its doors on June 7, 2019.

This year, the Shawnee County Sheriff and Topeka Police Department have responded to multiple calls of violence at the bar. According to the TPD, they have recorded two instances of aggravated assault/battery, a person being robbed, two assaults and one drug and narcotic possession at the bar since Jan. 1, 2022. The SNSO confirmed that they responded to four calls as an assisting agency and conducted one traffic stop at the bar during 2022.

On Jan. 8, 2022, customers inside the bar fled after a fight turned into a shooting, ending in the arrest of a 29-year-old man. On Sept. 23, 2022, a man was taken to a local hospital after being shot at 45th Street Bar.

27 News reached out to the owner for comment on the decision to close but hasn’t received contact yet.