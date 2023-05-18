SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Fees for renewing motor vehicle registrations are being raised next month due to inflation-related causes.

Shawnee County Treasurer Larry Mah says as of June 1, 2023 the facility fee for renewing motor vehicle registrations will go up by $2. This fee will apply to transactions completed at the Shawnee County Courthouse and the Motor Vehicle Annex.

Mah said the County Motor Vehicle Department is funded completely by fees and receives no tax dollars. The raising of the fee is required to cover the increased expenses related to inflation. The fee will apply to walk-in customers. You can avoid the $5 renewal fee by completing the renewal online, drop-off or by mail.

To get in touch with the Shawnee County Treasurer’s Office, you can call 785-251-6493 or send an email to larry.mah@snco.us. You can visit their website by clicking here.