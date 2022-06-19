LAWRENCE (KSNT) – After a train derailed on Friday, the Lawrence Police Department worked to identify if there were any hot spots or fires on Saturday.

Using infrared technology, the LPD’s unoccupied aerial vehicle pilots were able to determine there were no dangerous hot spots or fires after around 30 train cars derailed on June 17.

UAV pilots shared the information they collected with Union Pacific to coordinate a clean-up plan. Because the wreck was near the Lawrence Municipal Airport, the FAA helped to provide a safe air space.

“This valuable, and potentially lifesaving, view would not have been possible without UAV technology,” according to LPD’s Twitter.

The derailment occurred in the area of East 1450 and North 1900 Road. No injuries were reported.