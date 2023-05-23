MAYETTA (KSNT) – Motorists are being urged to drive with caution on U.S. Highway 75 as emergency crews work the scene of a wreck involving two vehicles.

Tim Morse, the Jackson County Sheriff, says one person was injured in a crash at 190th Rd and Hwy 75 near the Prairie Band Casino & Resort. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol and Prairie Band Police are at the scene.

The crash involved a motorcycle and a van, according to Morse. One person was taken to a hospital in Topeka with life-threatening injuries. Both the north and south lanes of the highway are open at this time but emergency workers are still in the area.

