SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – What was intially reported by law enforcement to be an injury car crash has turned out to be an instance where a driver simply ran out of gas.

An update to the car crash report from the sheriff’s office at 1:20 p.m. informed locals that a driver had simply run out of gas.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office reported earlier via social media that a car crash occurred at the intersection of Southwest 77th St. and Southwest Wanamaker Rd. at 12:30 p.m. The sheriff’s office said at least one person had been injured in the crash.