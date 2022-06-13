JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Two people have been been reported dead following a car crash by the Kansas Highway Patrol in Jefferson County on Monday.

As of 3:47 p.m. on June 13 in the area of Northeast Kansas Highway 4 and Northeast 31st Street, an fatality car crash involving at least two vehicles is being worked by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and the KHP. Motorists are being advised to find different routes as emergency crews respond.

A 27 News reporter on the scene spoke with a KHP trooper who said that a southbound truck on K4 veered towards the middle lane which caused the oncoming northbound traffic to turn to the shoulder. The oncoming vehicle lost control and went left of center. The truck smashed into one car head-on during the crash.