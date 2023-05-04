TOPEKA (KSNT) – Motorists are asked to avoid an area in Southeast Topeka due to a car crash.

The Topeka Police Department took to social media Thursday to warn motorists of a car crash at 2:40 p.m. May 4 in the area of Southeast 29th St. and Southeast California Ave. The call originally came in as an injury incident, but police later told a 27 News reporter on scene there were no reported injuries.

Police said the car was heading west on 29th Street and overcorrected, crashing sideways into the utility pole.





To keep up with road closures in your area, go to www.kandrive.org.