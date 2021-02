MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A section of Fort Riley Boulevard is shut down after a crash, Riley County Police said over the lunch hour.

The road is shut down from Miller Parkway to South Scenic Drive. This is southwest of Manhattan on a road also known as Highway 18.

The traffic map on the KSNT News mobile app shows traffic impacted in the lanes headed south out of town.

Police said at least one person was injured.