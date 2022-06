RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – An injury car crash has been reported by the Riley County Police Department on Tuesday.

According to a post from the RCPD’s Facebook, the crash resulted in both lanes of Tuttle Creek Boulevard at Blue River Hills being shut down. Motorists were being diverted onto West 76th Avenue.

As of 3:30 p.m., the road was declared to be open once again by the RCPD.