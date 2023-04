TOPEKA (KSNT) – Law enforcement is responding to a report of an injury car crash in West Topeka Wednesday.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office reports via social media that an injury car crash occurred at 12:40 p.m. at the intersection of Southwest 29th St. and Southwest Auburn Rd. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area at this time.

The SNSO said the 3300 and 2400 blocks of Southwest Auburn Rd. have been shut down.

More information will be added as it becomes available.