UPDATE: Roadway open after tractor-trailer rollover

An early morning truck crash closed both lanes in Riley County Friday morning, Oct. 16.

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Riley County police have opened a portion of Tuttle Creek Boulevard following an injury accident Friday morning.

A tractor-trailer was eastbound on US 24. The semi went left of center and sideswiped a westbound vehicle.

The semi rolled to the east and the westbound vehicle rolled to the west.

The 68-year-old truck driver was seriously injured and was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital.

The westbound driver, driving a Chevrolet Silverado, was uninjured.

The roadway was opened in all directions shortly after noon Friday.

An officer with Riley County told KSNT very early reports indicated a tractor-trailer rolled over and the driver was trapped in the cab.

The Kansas Highway Patrol and the Kansas Department of Transportation also responded to the scene.

