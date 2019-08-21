Inmate attacks, hospitalizes Shawnee County corrections officer, jail says

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – An inmate may face new charges after he attacked a Shawnee County corrections officer in July, according to the Department of Corrections.

Ray Miles, 55, assaulted Corrections Specialist Kourtney Flynn on July 31st while the Shawnee County Department of Corrections was locked down, Deputy Director Tim Phelps said. Flynn was passing around a cordless phone for inmates to use. When she asked Miles to return the phone for another inmate, he attacked her and did not stop until other officers intervened.

Emergency crews took Flynn to the hospital with multiple face and head injuries. Phelps said she is still recovering and remains on leave.

No charges have been filed against Miles since the Shawnee County Sheriff jointly investigated with the Department of Corrections, though Phelps said they are being considered. Miles is serving time for a 2012 misdemeanor break-in and assault and is scheduled for release Nov. 11, 2019.