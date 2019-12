LANSING, Kan. (KSNT) — An inmate at the Lansing Correctional facility died early Saturday morning according to spokesman Brett Peterson.

The inmate has been identified as Joshua Kaiser. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating his death.

Kaiser’s cause of death is currently unknown as prison officials wait for the results of the investigation and the autopsy.

Kaiser was serving a determinate sentence at the Lansing Correctional Facility for aggravated battery.