HOLTON (KSNT) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s reports Tuesday that an inmate has died in custody in the Jackson County Jail.

The inmate was found unresponsive by Jackson County jail staff shortly before 3 a.m., according to a press release by Sheriff Tim Morse. Attempts by EMS to revive the inmate were unsuccessful.

The identity of the individual has not been released.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has been notified to review the incident. Further inquiries should be sent to the Kansas Bureau of Investigations, according to the press release.