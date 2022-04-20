LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – An inmate at the Lyon County Detention Center has been reported dead according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.

Inmate Marcus Heard, 30, of Kansas City, was found unconscious in his cell on the night of April 19. During a regular night cell check, Lyon County Detention Officers discovered Heard, who was the only occupant of the cell, and called for an ambulance while performing CPR on Heard. The life-saving efforts were not effective and Heard was pronounced dead by paramedics on the scene.

His apparent cause of death was self-inflicted harm according to the sheriff’s office report. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation was asked to investigate the death as is required by Kansas state statute.

Heard had been arrested in Wyandotte County on a Lyon County District Court Warrant for failure to abide and returned to the Lyon County Detention Center for confinement on 3/23/2022. All inmates are booked into the Lyon County Detention Center are asked questions regarding the potential of self-harm by the booking officer. The Detention Center nurse conducts a medical screening upon initial confinement and asks questions about self-harm as well.

There were no indications from Heard he might be considering self-harm in either of the screenings. The investigation is being conducted by the KBI which includes an autopsy by Forensic Medical the designated Coroner for Lyon County.