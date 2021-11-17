Inmate sentenced to over 10 years for escaping Lansing Correction Facility

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A 32-year-old male inmate who escaped Lansing Correctional Facility in July 2019 has been sentenced to over 10 years in prison.

Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson announced Wednesday 32-year-old Dustin Frank Robinson was sentenced to 10 years and 10 months for aggravated escape from custody.

On July 3, 2019, Robinson was an inmate being held in the minimum security facility of Lansing Correctional Facility. Around 9:30 p.m., Robinson left the building and proceeded to scale a 20-foot fence with two sections of barbed wire and then ran from the facility.

Robinson admitted to running and walking 10 miles until feeling “woozy” from the cut to his hand that he stopped at a laundry mat and called 911 to go to the hospital.

Kansas City police and investigators from the Lansing Correctional Facility found him at Providence Medical Facility. Robinson spent nine hours out of the facility.

“Escapes can be very scary for a community and causes a lot of resources to be used to apprehend the person,” Thompson said. “We need to continue to send a message that those who try and escape will face serious consequences.”

He was originally sentenced to 10 years and 11 months for aggravated assault, fleeing police, robbery and DUI out of Shawnee County, Kansas.

Robinson was found guilty by a jury for the escape in September.