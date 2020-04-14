Inmates moved after Coronavirus case confirmed at second Kansas facility

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Kansas officials announced Monday that 113 inmates at a work-release facility have been relocated after a resident tested positive for COVID-19 amid a fight to control an outbreak at another facility.

The Kansas Department of Corrections said the inmates who were relocated Sunday night lived in the same housing unit as the infected resident at the Wichita Work Release Facility.

They were moved to a newly reconstructed building at the Lansing Correctional Facility, which is battling its own outbreak with 18 inmates and 21 staff testing positive.