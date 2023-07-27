EMPORIA (KSNT)- Emporia Main Street offers a multitude of new and innovative experiences for their community to participate in.

One of those is the Fabrication Lab. It is referred to as “The Fab Lab” and acts as a breeding ground for innovation and ideas for people and businesses in the Emporia community.

“Emporia Main Street is all about supporting entrepreneurs,” Casey Woods with Emporia Main Street said. “And we have a lot of ‘maker’ or ‘inventor’ entrepreneurs that need some additional assistance.”

For this reason, the Fabrication Lab is equipped with 3-D printers, 3-D scanners, wide-format printers and much more to help people create new products.

“Once we help them develop those products, it helps businesses expand, and develop some new opportunities for the community and the region,” Woods said.

So far, they have worked with more than 50 different businesses to develop and create new ideas. To learn more about the many ideas they have helped foster, watch the interview above to get a glimpse at some of those products.

Additionally, just around the corner in September, Emporia Main Street is hosting the American Market downtown. The event gives the community the opportunity to find new clothes, collectibles and antiques while also partaking in good food and drinks.

As of right now, they have more than 100 vendors signed up to participate. If you would like to sign up as a vendor, or if you want to learn more about the event, click here.

The event is going to be on September 9 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Commercial Street between the 6000 and 1100 blocks.