Innovation Park planned for downtown area

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two viability assessments are underway for Topeka’s future innovation campus, GO Topeka announced Monday.

It would be situated in either the River South area, generally bounded south of the Kansas River and between Topeka Boulevard and Kansas Avenue, or the Kanza Education and Science Park.

Nationally recognized real estate developers Clark Enersen Partners and BioRealty, Inc. have been contracted to lead the assessments; they are expected to present their findings in the fall or winter of 2020.

Last August, it was announced that Plug and Play’s Animal Health and Ag Tech Accelerator Program would be established in Topeka. Topeka is located within the Animal Health Corridor and the home of multiple leading animal health organizations.

“It’s exciting to take this crucial next step,” said Duane Cantrell, chair of the Greater Topeka Partnership’s Innovation Advisory Board. “These viability assessments will help us not only establish a first-rate innovation campus but will also allow Topeka to step out as a leader in animal health and ag tech innovation.”

