Inside look at new theatre coming to Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Workers are busy building a new movie theatre in Topeka. While it doesn’t look like much yet, the company promises it will be a movie experience like no other.

B&B Theatres is currently building a 9-screen theatre in the new Wheatfield Village development at Southwest 29th Street and Fairlawn Road. B&B representative Paul Farnsworth said it will be a unique spot for the city.

“It’s not clear behind me right now, but the aesthetics to this place will be second to none,” Farnsworth said. “We’ve done a great job of marrying the glorious movie palace vibe of the past with a really innovative and progressive look for the future. So it’s just going to be a fun place to be.”

It will look similar to the B&B Theatres in Lee Summit, Missouri with tons of food options, a fully stocked bar, and theatres with reclining seated chairs. According to Farnsworth, that has local people excited.

“People are saying I can’t wait for this place to open, ‘Oh they’ve got the walls going up, oh they’ve got construction going on.’ So people are certainly talking about it,” Farnsworth said.

It’s a project that developer Jim Klausman said he’s excited about too.

“It really was an opportunity and a challenge for us to really take this and turn it into something that would be really beneficial for Topeka,” Klausman said.

Alongside the movie venue, the contractor is putting about $100 million into developing Wheatfield Village with restaurants, a hotel and apartments.

“It will really bring a lot of people into Topeka and keep them here rather than going to Lawrence or Kansas City,” Klausman said.

Farnsworth said it’s something you’ll just have to come see for yourself.

“I’m confident that if you give us a chance, you will enjoy the magic of the movies in a way you never have before,” Farnsworth said.

The first restaurant in Wheatfield Village, Johnny’s Tavern, is set to open later this month.