

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The largest Walmart Fulfillment Center in Kansas celebrated its one year anniversary with a ribbon cutting today.

The new facility employs nearly 400 people, which surpasses the original goal of 300. Associates take orders from Walmart’s website, where the items are then picked, packed and shipped directly to customers. Debbie Parkhill, the General Manager of the center, says the employees have been working hard to make sure everything is ready to go.

“This team has worked very hard to make sure this building is ready and operational, all while taking care of the customers,” Parkhill said.

State-of-the-art technology has allowed for associates to speed up the distribution process. A 3.1 mile conveyer belt system adds to the efficiency. Shawnee County Commissioner Aaron Mays believes the new fulfillment center is here to stay.

“In the long run, they’re going to be here for a very long time. Companies like Wal-Mart don’t invest hundreds of millions of dollars into a community without the intention of staying for a long time,” Mays said.