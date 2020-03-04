Inside Look: Stormont Vail Hospital prepares for coronavirus cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – So far the novel coronavirus hasn’t hit Kansas, but the concern about the virus is worldwide.

That’s why Stormont Vail’s President and CEO Dr. Robert Kenagy says the hospital is preparing now.

“The probability of impact in our region is growing day by day,” Kenagy said.

They have about 25 isolation rooms where anyone with coronavirus symptoms will be taken for treatment. Anyone who cares for a person with the coronavirus at the hospital will wear gloves, a medical gown and a mask with an air filter.

Kristin Miller is the hospital’s Director of Infection Prevention and Control.

“There’s so much unknown with the coronavirus that we just, we’re taking that extra level of precaution,” Miller said.

“The wider community should feel confident about our preparations and beyond that I think they need to look to themselves and think about how am I prepared?” Kenagy said.

He recommends everyone wash their hands often and stay home if they feel sick at all. He also said it’s important not to panic about misinformation.

“Focus on the facts and focus on your own health and your own prevention,” Kenagy said.

While you focus on prevention, they’ll continue to prepare.

“We’re going to try to take this a day at a time,” said Kenagy. “It seems to be an evolving threat. It seems to be right now we have very little to worry about other than that we just need to be prepared.”

The team at Stormont Vail is confident that they can handle any coronavirus cases that pop up in our community.

“We’re planning every day and we’re prepared. If someone comes through the doors tomorrow we’re prepared to handle that,” Miller said.

Your risk of getting coronavirus is low unless you’re around someone with it. The CDC says there’s a risk of exposure if you’re within 6 feet of someone for 15 minutes or longer.

If you have any symptoms or reason to believe you might have the virus you can call Stormont Vail Hospital at (785)354-6000. The health experts who answer can help you decide the next steps and how to avoid potentially spreading the virus.