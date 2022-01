TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department responded to a house fire on Saturday night at 1908 SW Central Park Avenue.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to the house and found no one inside at the time.

According to officials the home is vacant, but they did find evidence of squatters.

Preliminary evidence notes the fire was set intentionally and an estimated $22,000 in damage.

Anyone with information regarding the fire is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.